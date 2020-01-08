Fuquay-Varina man being held on $1M bond on sex crime charges involving 8-year-old

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina man is behind bars and facing seven child sex crime charges, according to Wake County court documents.

A Wake County Magistrate’s Order shows Shawn Robert Lee, 48, is charged with five counts of indecent liberties with child and two counts of statutory sex offense with child by adult.

The sex crimes occurred beginning in May 2019 and ended on Tuesday when Lee was arrested at the Wake County Sheriff’s Office in downtown Raleigh, according to court documents and arrest records.

Documents show the victim in the case is 8 years old. It’s not clear how the victim and Lee know each other.

Lee is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

