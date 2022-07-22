FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fuquay-Varina man was arrested Friday for nearly 20 counts of sexual exploitation and crimes against nature relating to child sexual abuse, the Fuquay-Varina police department said.

Police exercised a search warrant relating to Internet Crimes Against Children and Child Sexual Abuse Material in the 400 block of New Peak Court where they took William Kory Brown, 31, into custody without incident, according to a news release from Fuquay-Varina police.

Officers said they found enough evidence in Brown’s home to charge him with 16 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of crimes against nature. However, Fuquay-Varina did not specify what the crimes against nature entailed.

Brown received two bonds for his arrest.

Police said he received $350,000 for “several charges” and no bond for the other charges. However, Fuquay-Varina did not release which charges were for which bonds.

Brown is set to have a first appearance in Wake County District Court on Monday.