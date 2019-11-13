Fuquay-Varina man sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that killed man in 2016

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl that killed a man in December 2016, according to a Wednesday press release from the U.S. Department of Justice Eastern District of North Carolina.

The investigation into the distribution case began on Dec. 1, 2016, when officers with the Fuquay-Varina Police Department responded to an overdose call at a home. Once inside the home, officers and other first responders found an unconscious man in a bathroom, the DOJ said. EMS were unable to revive the man and he was pronounced dead.

According to the DOJ, on the floor near the man’s body was a metal spoon with white residue and a used hypodermic needle. The residue was tested and found to be fentanyl, the DOJ said. The needle tested positive for fentanyl and heroin.

An investigation began into the source of the drugs and it was determined that Mikkel McKinnie, 31, sold what is referred to as “China White” to the victim and others in the days before the man’s death.

China White contains fentanyl. The DOJ said that McKinnie “knew that the China White was extremely dangerous and even warned his customers of its potency.”

On July 10, McKinnie was named in a Second Superseding Indictment. On Aug. 5, he pleaded guilty to the distribution of fentanyl.

The DOJ announced Wednesday morning that McKinnie was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now