FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A mom of four from Fuquay-Varina is in the fight of her life. Danielle McKean is on the other side of the country getting treatment for stage 4 breast cancer, but she knows she isn’t fighting this battle alone.

McKean manages a smile during her cancer treatment, but she doesn’t pretend it’s easy.

“It’s hard, very hard,” she said, her voice breaking.

She’s spending the summer at a clinic more than 2,000 miles away from her husband and four children, keeping in touch with her family through videos.

“I have a 1-year-old, so, of course, it’s missing moments, but they’re sending me videos and we’re Facetiming, but it is hard. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to face,” she said.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in December, she had a double mastectomy but soon learned the cancer had spread.

“After a full body scan, it quickly became stage 4,” she recalled. “Hearing the news was devastating.”

Still, she and her family are hopeful.

“We say everything’s going to be okay and we’ve just got to trust God, and so I’m holding on to that,” McKean said.

While leaving her family to get treatment at an Arizona clinic was a difficult decision, so many people have stepped up to support the family with meals, childcare and financial help. A GoFundMe Page has already raised more than $135,000.

McKean says that’s about half of what her treatment’s expected to cost.

“It means a lot. There was a comment that someone wrote that said, ‘I don’t know her, but if I was in her shoes, I would hope that someone would do the same for me.’ ” McKean said. “I would definitely do the same for someone else. I believe if you bless people you’re blessed in return.”

McKean turned 38 on Saturday. She hopes to complete her treatment in August and looks forward to the simple joy of being home and seeing her family.

There are still worries about her health and the expenses her family faces, but she wants to thank the friends and strangers who’ve helped her get this far.

“I know that God’s going to see me through this, and you were a big part of this to get to the other side,” she said. “I’m forever grateful.”