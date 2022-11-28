FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — On Monday morning, the Town of Fuquay-Varina announced the passing of its fire chief, Tony Mauldin, who served the community for 32 years.

The sad announcement said that Mauldin had died after a brief illness.

In his 32 years with the Fuquay-Varina Fire Department, he began as a volunteer in 1990 before becoming the town’s first career fire captain in 1993. He later became the department’s assistant fire chief in 1999 before taking the helm as fire chief in 2002.

He served the past 20 years as the chief, making his loss one that is both “tremendous” and heartbreaking, the announcement said.

Fire Chief Tony Mauldin (Photo courtesy Fuquay-Varina Fire)

“We ask that you keep Tony’s family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time,” the Town’s post also said.

Funeral arrangements for Chief Mauldin are pending.