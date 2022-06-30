RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An officer a part of the Fuquay-Varina Police Department was recognized and given two honors Thursday by Wake County.

Officer Alexandra Rench was recognized as the Wake County 2021 Departmental Officer of the Year as well as the 2021 Officer of the Year by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Wake County at an awards ceremony Thursday in Raleigh.



Credit: Fuquay-Varina Fire Department

Rench has been with the department for almost two years, an official press release said, and said her life goals was to work in Town of Fuquay-Varina and help the community she grew up in.

“Fuquay-Varina (Police Department) is a great department and a family that I love. I’m very proud to be given this honor of CIT officer of the year and honored the Fuquay-Varina citizens trust me during their hardest of times,” Rench said in the press release.

The awards ceremony also recognized deputies, EMS and people in telecommunications.