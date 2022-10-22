FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fuquay-Varina Harris Teeter pharmacist is making national headlines for the service he provides to his customers.

“I got a random phone call that said, ‘Hey, you have been nominated,’” said Dr. Timothy Orcutt during an interview with CBS 17 News.

Orcutt said the recognition meant a lot, especially among the many great pharmacists that work hard every day.

“I think what made it extra special was that a patient actually nominated me,” he said. “It really means a lot that what you do does mean something to people.”

Dr. Timothy Orcutt has been honored as the United States’ Top Pharmacist for Service, announced by SingleCare at its Best of the Best Awards. These awards recognize the top pharmacists and pharmacist teams across the U.S.

“Dr. Orcutt consistently goes above and beyond to provide impeccable customer service to help keep his patients healthy,” the release said. “[He has been] a pharmacist for 17 years who has spent the last eight years at the Harris Teeter at 1371 East Broad Street in Fuquay-Varina.”

(Mariah Ellis/CBS 17)

According to an official release, Dr. Orcutt was one of 25 winners out of hundreds of thousands nominated.

Orcutt said the Harris Teeter pharmacy will fill about 400-to-500 prescriptions each day.

“We’re actually the highest volume store in the company.” Orcutt said.

He said they have been busy giving flu shots, but his team stepped up even more early on during the pandemic.

“It’s no secret that Covid hit our healthcare system pretty hard,” said Orcutt. “We weren’t immune to that.”

During that time, Orcutt said the pharmacy stayed busy while offering COVID-19 tests and vaccines and sometimes even worked longer hours to accommodate their patients.

While things have slowed down in some ways, Orcutt said pharmacies across the country continue to struggle with staff shortages and supply chain issues.

“It’s different for us because if someone doesn’t get their heart medication… it’s a pretty important thing,” he said.

According to the National Community Pharmacists Association, three quarters of community pharmacies have reported staff shortages which have often resulted in longer wait times for patients.

NCPA reported more than 88 percent of respondents in a survey this year said finding pharmacy techs was their number one problem, followed by front-end staff at 56 percent. In addition, the organization reported 93 percent of community pharmacists said inflation is affecting their businesses.

“Honestly we’ve been seeing more shortages recently,” said Orcutt. “I was surprised, in the beginning we were okay, we had some shortages in the grocery store, but we were pretty okay.”

The pharmacy manager said within the last year, the pharmacy has utilized new technology that helps ease their workload.

He said a machine can help count medication as well as label and seal hundreds of prescriptions a day.

“Retail pharmacists in general have really stepped up,” Orcutt said. “I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to do to help the community.”

Although the days may be busy, Orcutt said he loves his job as well as helping others.

“Just knowing I can make a small difference in their lives, in their health… that’s what keeps me going,” Orcutt said.