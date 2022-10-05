FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fuquay-Varina Harris Teeter pharmacist is making national headlines for the service he provides to his customers.

Dr. Timothy Orcutt has been honored as the United States’ Top Pharmacist for Service, announced Monday by SingleCare at its Best of the Best Awards. These awards recognize the top pharmacists and pharmacist teams across the U.S.

“Dr. Orcutt consistently goes above and beyond to provide impeccable customer service to help keep his patients healthy,” the release said. “[He has been] a pharmacist for 17 years who has spent the last 8 years at the Harris Teeter at 1371 East Broad Street in Fuquay-Varina.”

According to an official release, Dr. Orcutt was one of 25 winners out of hundreds of thousands nominated.