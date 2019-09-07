Fuquay-Varina police ask for help finding 2 men, woman accused of shooting man in attempted carjacking

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Fuquay-Varina police need help to find three people caught on camera attempting to carjack a man before shooting him. It happened at the Sheetz on North Main Street.

At around 5 a.m. Friday, a 55-year-old man was pumping gas when he said he was approached by two men looking to steal his car.

“I think that’s kind of crazy that people are just coming up here and robbing people and stuff, man,” said Charles Woodard. “That’s not good for the community. I’m glad I wasn’t in the area at that time.”

“You can’t even come out here and pump your gas without somebody trying to take your car,” added Jayquon Hodge.

Police say that, when the man refused to comply with the carjackers’ demands, they shot him.

“It scares you man,” said Woodard. “It scares you like just seeing someone would rob you and just shot you right there just pumping gas man.”

Police said two men and a woman took off in a pickup truck. A witness followed their truck, and once the trio realized they were being followed, they shot at the witness near Judd Parkway at Stewart Street, but he was not injured.

Police said the group kept driving toward Highway 55 in a dark-colored Nissan truck — possibly a Titan or a Frontier.

“That surprised me because I work five minutes away from here and I always stop at this gas station. And it’s always nice and nobody’s complaining about anything here, and that’s strange for me,” said Sergio Martinez.

Police said the suspects are two small-framed men. One wore all black and the other a red hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The woman was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

“Somebody’s grandma could’ve been out here. Taking somebody’s life over a car is really not smart to go do,” said Woodard.

The man who was shot was injured, but is doing OK. At last check, he was in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

