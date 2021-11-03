Fuquay-Varina police chief announces retirement

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Fuquay-Varina’s police chief said she will retire in February after seven years as the town’s chief.

Chief Laura Fahnestock told the town manager and board on Monday of her intentions to retire on Feb. 1.

A release from Fuquay-Varina called Fahnestock’s 30 years in law enforcement “distinguished and extraordinary.”

“During Fahnestock’s service in Fuquay-Varina, the police department has advanced in many areas and continues to grow through an infusion of a customer-service based, problem-solving, intelligence-led policing, and community policing models. The approach has been successful in developing positive relationships between law enforcement and the community,” Mayor John W Byrne said.

The Town said Fahnestock’s leadership with community policing programs led to a 50 percent decrease in violent crimes and a 42 percent reduction in property crimes over the last five years.

Fahnestock spent 24 years in law enforcement with the City of Rocky Mount before becoming Fuquay-Varina’s chief.