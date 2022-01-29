Fuquay-Varina Police Chief retires following 30 years of service

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Fuquay-Varina Police Chief Laura L. Fahnestock officially retired Friday following 30 years in law enforcement and seven years as chief for the Fuquay-Varina department.

At an event held at the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center Friday night, Fahnestock’s career was highlighted by being awarded the state’s highest service honor and remembering her career-best accomplishments.

Fahnestock was awarded the Order of the Longleaf Pine, an award given to people who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through exemplary accomplishments, from the Office of the Governor.

“While Fahnestock’s record as a crime fighter is impressive, Chief Fahnestock will likely be remembered in the Fuquay-Varina community for the strong relationships she built and her personable and transparent approach in working with the public,” Mayor Blake Massengill said in a news release. “We have all grown to love her. She will be missed a great deal.”

During Fahnestock’s time as chief, Fuquay-Varina saw a 42-percent reduction in violent crime and a 47-percent reduction in property crime. In 2021, it was also voted the safest Town in North Carolina (MoneyGeek) and in the Top-10 safest places to live in North Carolina by SafeWise.

Additionally, Fahnestock was also reveled by peers for breaking gender barriers and redefining the role of women in law enforcement.

She became the first woman in the Rocky Mount Police Department to be promoted to the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain and served as the first female Police Chief of the Fuquay-Varina Police Department, a news release said.

“Serving as police chief here has been one of the great honors of my life,” Fahnestock said. “I take with me wonderful memories and friendships. Thank you to the community for working with me and my leadership team, collaborating in many ways to enhance safety, develop positive police and community relationships, and improve quality of life within our community.”