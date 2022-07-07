The Fuquay-Varina Police Department found a vehicle previously wanted for a hit-and-run on Thursday (Fuquay-Varina police on Facebook).

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fuquay-Varina Police Department announced today it located and pulled over a suspect involved in a previous hit and run after a chase.

Officers said an attempt was made to pull over a vehicle, but the driver refused, leading to a chase that ended in the intersection of Broad Street and Judd Parkway, the department said on its Facebook page.

At least three Fuquay-Varina police cars were involved in the chase and were later seen blocking an intersection, along with a fire engine.

The picture shows law enforcement apprehending the driver, but CBS 17 is awaiting official confirmation on his identity.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.