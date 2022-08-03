FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fuquay-Varina Police Department announced Wednesday they are now accepting the Community Action ID Card as identification.

The card is a non-government form of identification issued by the Latino outreach organization, El Pueblo.

It is intended for immigrants lacking permanent legal status.

Police Chief Brandon Medina says the move is a step toward building trust and improving its legitimacy with the Latino Community.

According to a release, he made the decision to accept the Community Action ID Card after attending an event in July with the Catholic Diocese of Raleigh.

During the event, Chief Medina says he saw how El Pueblo staff members adhered to the strict process of verifying people’s official documents for the ID card, and even took the required steps to get one for himself.

“It was important for me to see the vetting process and how other forms of identification were validated for individuals seeking the Community Action ID Card,” he said.

Mónica Drasal Hinton, a project coordinator at El Pueblo, says she is proud to work with Fuquay-Varina police to make the community feel safer.

“We know that the ideal identification card would be a driver’s license, but the Community Action ID is a step

forward to create trust between the community and the authorities,” she said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the Raleigh Police Department already accept the Community Action ID Card as identification, according to a press release.

It says the card is also accepted by Wake County Urban Ministries, Alliance Medical Ministry and the Raleigh WYCA.