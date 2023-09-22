FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fuquay-Varina Police Department is warning people of a scam that circulated a few years ago and has resurfaced in the area.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the fraud attempt involves someone leaving a generic “Sorry We Missed You” slip that attracts people by promising a free product after they provide personal financial information such as credit card number, bank information, etc.

(Fuquay-Varina Police Department)

“Don’t fall for this fraud or even consider providing your financials over a phone call based on this type of solicitation,” the Fuquay-Varina Police Department warns in their post.

The police remind people that companies that are legitimate usually leave messages on branded slips.

“When in doubt, throw it out!”