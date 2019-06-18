Fuquay-Varina woman dies in wrong-way crash on I-40 in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fuquay-Varina woman died in a head-on crash on Interstate 40 westbound, according to a crash report released by Raleigh police.

The crash happened shortly after noon Monday. Police said a 2007 BMW driven by Ronald Debnam entered onto I-40 west from the exit ramp at Rock Quarry Road. It was traveling the wrong way on I-40 west when it collided head-on with a 2005 Suzuki vehicle driven by Ana Castellanos.

Castellanos died as a result of her injuries, Raleigh police said. They believe Debnam was suffering from a medical emergency.

No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

