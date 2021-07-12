Fuquay-Varina’s mayor to retire after 20 years

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) – Fuquay-Varina’s mayor will not seek re-election in November and will retire in December after two decades leading the town, a news release said Monday.

John W. Byrne has served as mayor of Fuquay-Varina for 20 years.

“My wife and I are in good health, and we are at a stage in our lives where we want to do some things that require a time commitment that would frankly take away from the responsibilities of being mayor. This is a great opportunity to step down on a high note and transition to the next phase in our lives,” Byrne said in the news release. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to be mayor of Fuquay-Varina.”

Byrne was lauded for his efforts in the completion of the Judd Parkway loop around Fuquay-Varina, which has improved traffic flow and commuter times. He was also credited with leading streetscape investments that revitalized business areas in the town, the release said.

Another accomplishment highlighted was transforming what was a Belk department store into an arts center. The town also purchased and revitalized the Fuquay Mineral Spring Park. Its park inventory grew to more than 500 acres of active and passive land, including 140 acres recently accepted from Wake County.

Byrne expressed his support for Mayor Pro Tem Blake Massengill as the Town’s next mayor.