RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Tech is celebrating two of their Esports teams as they head to a national tournament.

On Friday, Wake Technical Community College announced that their League of Legends team and Rocket League team each won their respective East Regional Divisions.

Wake Tech student playing League of Legends with college’s Esports team (Wake Tech)

Because of the win, both teams are now advancing to the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE) Premier Series national tournament.

At 6 p.m. Friday, Wake Tech’s Rocket League team, a No. 4 seed, will face the No. 5 seed, Muskegon Community College in round one. The opposing team is from Michigan.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, Wake Tech’s League of Legends team, a No. 2 seed, will play No. 7 seed Guilford Tech from the Piedmont region of North Carolina.

Prior to the National Championship Finals, all games can be watched on Wake Tech’s Esports Twitch stream.

The National League of Legends Finals are scheduled for Saturday.

The finals for Rocket League are scheduled for next Friday, Dec. 8.

The winner of each National Final will be the Fall 2023 NJCAAE Premier Series National Champion.

Wake Tech Esports team focused on a game (Wake Tech)

Wake Tech says they launched Esports in 2020 and is only a handful of institutions across North Carolina to include Esports as part of their intercollegiate athletics program.

The college is also among only a few in the country where gaming is a recognized intercollegiate sport and game development is an academic degree.

Wake Tech has Esports areas on its Research Triangle Park and Southern Wake campuses.

In May of 2021, Wake Tech won its first NJCAAE Overwatch national championship.