WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest home sustained major damage in a fire Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in a two-story home around 10:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Cantlemere Street in Richland Hills, according to a news release from the Wake Forest Fire Department.

Crews arrived and found a fire underway in the garage. Flames extended up into the attic, officials said.

“Crews simultaneously put two lines in service, one in the garage and one for the attic fire,” the news release said.

Firefighters also searched the home for anyone inside.

The fire was “quickly controlled” and no one was injured, the news release said.

Photo from Wake Forest Fire Dept.

Photo from Wake Forest Fire Dept.

Photo from Wake Forest Fire Dept.

Photo from Wake Forest Fire Dept.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.