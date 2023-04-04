RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire destroyed a garage en route to damaging a home in northern Wake County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. at a two-story home in the 3500 block of Thornwood Court, located in a neighborhood just west of N.C. 50 and south of N.C. 98.

The fire began in a semi-attached garage and spread to the house, officials said. The home appeared to currently be under construction at the time of the blaze.

Northern Wake Fire Department was the initial unit called to the scene. Several other fire departments assisted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.