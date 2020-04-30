Garage fire destroys car, displaces 2 in Raleigh, firefighters say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A garage fire Wednesday night at a Raleigh home destroyed a car and displaced at least two people, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded around 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of Tree Top Court. The fire started in the garage and destroyed a car inside. Officials said the house also suffered smoke damage.

At least two people are displaced, but no one was injured. It took about 10 minutes for firefighters to put out the fire, they said.

