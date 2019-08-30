Garner-based rescue team eyes Hurricane Dorian

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Most of the east coast has its eyes on Hurricane Dorian as it churns in the Atlantic. One Wake County nonprofit has been watching the storm especially closely.

The Garner-based REDS team is an organization specializing in technical rescues.

The group has deployed 15 times during hurricanes. They’re at the ready should they be called upon — either in North Carolina or elsewhere — to help with Hurricane Dorian.

“I enjoyed helping people. That’s why I’m in it,” said Chief David Pease. “I knew I’d never get rich doing EMS. It wasn’t going to happen, but I can sleep at night knowing, over the years, that I have saved some lives. I have made a difference.”

Pease spent Thursday with the Garner Fire Department doing swift-water rescue training.

“We talked about, after Florence, maybe getting up to the point to where they can do some stuff,” Pease said.

With Hurricane Dorian moving in the Atlantic, Pease is preparing.

“We actually got alerted (Thursday) morning to make sure that we were ready,” he said.

The team has done 15 hurricane deployments in almost 30 years.

One year that sticks out to Pease is 2004. They were deployed during Hurricane Ivan.

“We went to the mountains every time,” he said. “Ivan happened to be the particular one where we did the rescue where it took seven and a half hours to get the lady out of a rubble pile out of her house.”

With Dorian on many minds, Pease said one thing is on his.

“You’ve just got to be poised and ready,” he said.

Pease said one way their group is funded is through conducting training.

The REDS Team has about 25 people, all with different professional backgrounds. Pease said they’ll be in this weekend to do some finishing touches on gear, and then they’ll be ready to go if called upon to help with Dorian.

