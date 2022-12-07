A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner business owner faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to failing to pay over employment taxes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The USDOJ said Sharon Coker Burke, of Garner, pled guilty Wednesday to failing to pay the federal government over employment taxes withheld from her employee’s paychecks.

According to court documents, Burke co-owned and managed Bear Creek Landscape Associates, a commercial landscaping business based in Garner.

In this position, the documents said it was part of her job to manage the company’s tax and financial affairs.

This included making sure federal employment tax returns (Forms 941) were filed on time and that all associated taxes were paid, namely amounts withheld from the paychecks of employees including federal income taxes and Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) taxes allocated for Social Security and Medicare programs.

Burke failed to pay over the withheld taxes to the Internal Revenue Service between 2003 and 2021, according to the USDOJ.

Officials said this resulted in a tax underpayment of more than $800,000.

Bear Creek rebranded itself several times within the same time period to avoid IRS collection activity, according to court documents.

Documents said the company had initially rebranded itself as “KBE Landscaping,” and later as “KB Landscaping.”

The USDOJ said these successor companies continued to accrue ‘significant’ employment tax liabilities because Burke failed to pay under her stewardship.

Burke’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 7, 2023.

She faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.