GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A major step in the Interstate 40 widening project was completed this week. Drivers going from southeast Raleigh to Clayton now have more space on the road with a full five lanes of traffic now open on each side.

Businesses in nearby White Oak Crossing hope the easier drive will bring more customers.

Derrick Koley owns Demario’s in Garner.

“Over the years, I have heard a lot of people say that we really don’t want to come over there because it’s too much traffic,” Koley said.

As of Wednesday, all lanes of traffic between I-440 and the U.S. 70 bypass are open after five years of construction.

“So now I feel that it’s going to be much better,” Koley said. “I’ve seen it today. I’ve had quite a few more customers come through today already.”

He said he saw about a 30 percent increase in business from a typical Thursday, but he does not know if it’s all because of the wider highway, but he’s optimistic that it’s helping.

Koley said his commute was already cut in at least half since work on I-40 was completed.

At La Cocina Restaurant Number 6, Vanessa Pascua in human resources is also hopeful the finished stretch of the I-40 widening project will help bring more employees and customers.

“I think that it’s gonna get better and we might get more people in because just being stuck in the traffic, a lot of people don’t want to, you know, go out and come from work being stuck in the traffic and then come to eat and then being stuck in the traffic is not something fun,” Pascua said.

When will tens of thousands more drivers across the area see improvements?

Further west on I-40, NCDOT is widening the highway near where it meets Interstate 85. Last weekend’s construction was delayed due to weather. A spokesperson for NCDOT told CBS 17 construction on the new lane has not been rescheduled, so there’s no completion date yet.

At this time, the spokesperson said some of the work being done includes drainage and storm water pipe being installed along that stretch, preparation for bridge construction at Old NC 86 is beginning, and stone is being placed in the NC 86 interchange area for future loop ramp construction.

More lanes are coming to Interstate 95 too, north of Fayetteville to the I-40 interchange.

According to NCDOT’s website, early 2025 is when exits 58 to 71 will be complete, summer 2026 for exits 71 to 81, and late 2026 for exits 55 to 58.

Two new bridges at the Wade Avenue interchange and I-440 recently opened, now taking drivers west across Wade Avenue over 440 or to a new exit for 440.