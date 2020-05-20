Garner cancels Independence Day celebrations due to COVID-19

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Garner canceled its Fourth of July celebrations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a Wednesday news release said.

Garner’s celebrations were scheduled for July 3. In addition to fireworks, the town usually has food vendors, kids activities, and a performance by the North Carolina Symphony.

The town is working to produce a televised program in lieu of the in-person celebrations. It will be broadcast on the town’s TV channel and on YouTube.

Garner is also arranging to have an aircraft fly in a loop over the town, displaying a banner with an Independence Day message to residents, the release said.

The alternative plan was presented by Garner staff at the town’s council meeting on Tuesday. Town officials “believe this option will maximize opportunities to celebrate Independence Day while keeping staff and residents safe during this challenging time,” the release said.

