Garner chief: Police chase of stolen vehicle ends when it crashes into Raleigh house

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A police chase involving Garner officers ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle into a southeast Raleigh house Sunday afternoon, Garner Police Chief Joe Binns said.
Garner police were chasing a vehicle reported stolen. The pursuit came to an end around 1 p.m. when the vehicle crashed into a house on Interlock Drive, which is off of Rock Quarry Road.
The house suffered minimal damage, Binns said.
The suspect fled on foot after the crash. Binns said Garner police used a K-9 to try to track the suspect down, but have not yet been successful.
No additional information was released.
