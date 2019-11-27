Garner Christmas Parade canceled due to fears of bystanders being caught in ‘disruptive actions’

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — This year’s Garner Christmas Parade has been canceled, town officials announced in a cryptically-worded press release on Wednesday.

Officials announced the cancellation citing “concerns that the event could be targeted for disruption.”

“The Town is especially concerned about the possibility of bystanders—including children—being caught in the middle of disruptive actions,” the release continued.

The town’s annual tree-lighting festival, Light Up Main, will go on as planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6.

“Town officials apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment the parade cancellation may cause; however, the Town’s foremost responsibility is always to ensure public safety,” offficials said in the release.

CBS 17 has reached out to town officials and Garner police for more information on the potential disruption.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now