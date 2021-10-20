Garner Christmas parade will go on despite initial canceling over staffing issues

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Earlier in the month, the Town of Garner said it would not have its annual Christmas parade due to staffing shortages and logistical issues.

On Wednesday, a group from the Garner community announced the parade would indeed happen this year.

“Garner folks will always find a way!” a Facebook post read. “Working with the Town of Garner, Garner Fire & Rescue, The Garner Police Department, and interested residents, we are going to have a kid and community-focused Christmas parade.”

The parade will now happen Dec. 18 in downtown Garner.

Those interested in volunteering at the parade can click here.

