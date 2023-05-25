GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man was arrested for his role in Wednesday evening’s hit and run, according to Garner Police Captain Chris Adams.

On Wednesday around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to Timber Drive for a report of a car that hit a tree. Capt. Adams said officers discovered that a car hit a tree on a grass median.

Adams said the driver left the passenger and fled the scene on foot. Timothy James Alcorn, 49, was later found hiding in the woods.

The passenger was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Alcorn was charged on Thursday with:

Felony serious injury by vehicle

Felony hit and run serious injury/death

Driving while impared

Open container alcohol violation

Reckless driving/wanton disregard

Speeding in excess of 45 mph

Failure to maintain lane control

According to court documents, Alcorn received a $500,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Friday.