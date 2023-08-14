The Jones family flew into Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday after their vacation to Hawaii took an unexpected turn.

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A Garner family vacationing in Hawaii as deadly wildfires burned is grateful to be back in North Carolina. The Jones family flew into Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday after their vacation to Hawaii took an unexpected turn.

“It’s good to have my feet back in North Carolina,” said Andie Jones, a mother of three from Garner.

The family may be back in the Triangle, but their thoughts are with the people who lost loved ones and homes as deadly wildfires raged on the island of Maui.

“We’d been sailing with a tour group a couple of days prior, and the entire harbor we sailed out of is gone now,” noted Jones.

Seeing the images of destruction makes it hard to believe how different things looked just a week ago. The family was vacationing at a resort on Maui before the fires started to burn.

“We had gone to a luau the night before everything started to happen,” Jones recalled. “We lost power about 11 p.m. or midnight, and then we were leaving the day the fires all started.”

They couldn’t see the flames, but they could feel the fire’s effects as they drove toward the airport, headed to Oahu.

“We could see the smoke, not the actual fires,” said Jones. “As we were driving to the airport, there was lots of sand kind of coming up, palm fronds everywhere. Our rental car got pelted pretty badly.”

They made it safely to Oahu, where they say many people went to escape the fires.

“All the hotels were opening up their arms to everybody and just trying to support the community as best they can,” said Jones.

The family will never forget the people of Hawaii, though the landscape may never look the same.

“Things are just gone now,” said Jones. “Neighborhoods we drove through are just completely demolished, so our sympathies and prayers and hearts definitely go out to all those people.”