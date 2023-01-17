RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After suffering injuries while responding to a large house fire Monday night, a Garner firefighter has been released home from the hospital.

Officials with the Garner Fire Department told CBS 17 that the firefighter had been released early Tuesday morning and was “resting at home.”

The identity of the firefighter who was injured is not being shared at this time, officials also said.

The fire that led to the partial roof collapse was reported at 6:35 p.m. at a home at 1520 Pagan Road. More than two hours later, at 8:45 p.m., the fire was tamed and under control, according to Garner fire officials.

No occupants of the home were injured in the fire.

Fire crews in Wake County are struggling to get a house fire under control south of Garner (Mariah Ellis, Jon Jenkins/CBS 17).

Garner fire officials said on Tuesday that the fire remains under the investigation of the Wake County Fire Marshall’s Office.