RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the last three years, medical emergency calls out of Garner have increased 13 percent year over year. As the population there has grown so has the need for emergency responders.

Wake County’s new Garner Main EMS station is an effort to address the growth.

Don Garner, deputy chief for Wake County EMS and a Garner native, knows every minute counts when paramedics are responding to an emergency. That’s why the new station will be crucial for the southern part of Wake County.

The county says a regional station, will serve not only as a base of operations for the units and personnel deployed there but as a hub for Wake County EMS providers throughout the district.

“Having a big central facility like this for hurricanes or maybe winter weather that’s coming up, will allow us to bring in staff early and so they can stay here and get prepared for going on shift later on,” said Garner.

Before this, crews working south of Raleigh had to run north to downtown Raleigh to restock supplies or service ambulances. This building keeps them out of traffic and in the area.

“That allows us to be more efficient and more effective. It keeps trucks in service more which is great for the community because we have more trucks to run calls,” Garner explained.

New construction in Garner has helped increase calls for EMS by 65 percent over the last 10 years. More people means more pressure on emergency responders.

Wake County Commissioner Matt Calabria says handling growth is an ongoing challenge.

“We always have to build the facilities for tomorrow’s population with the money and the resources from today’s population which requires us to engage in a lot of planning, to engage community partners,” Calabria said.

He knows the county needs to be strategic when it comes to forecasting growth and foreseeing challenges to stay ahead.

“It does take a long time to build facilities like this so you do not want to get behind because that can really impact response times and recruitment and retention opportunities,” Calabria said.

This facility won’t be the last of its kind. Another location is expected to open in Cary next year. Rolesville and Fuquay-Varina are expected to get their own regional facility in the future.