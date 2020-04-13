Garner home damaged by falling tree in Monday’s strong storms

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A Garner family is safe Monday morning after their home was damaged by a falling tree amid Monday morning’s severe weather.

Family members tell CBS 17 they were heard a pine tree come down on their home around 7 a.m.

The garage of the home, located off Benson Road near New Rand Home, sustained heavy damage.

A resident in the home said the tree barely missed their second-floor bedroom.

“I just want to tell the Lord thank you for blessing me because that tree could have hit my bedroom, she told CBS 17’s Laura Smith.

The storms knocked out power to thousands across the Triangle as high winds and rains pounded the area.