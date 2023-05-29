GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Garner is honoring those who died for our country with its annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Dozens of people attended the 30-minute ceremony Monday morning at Lake Benson Park. The mayor, council members, and Boy Scouts members also took part in the event.

We heard from veterans happy to see people remembering the sacrifice of their fallen friends.

“That’s why I’m out here today – to let my kids and grandkids see the struggle and the wars of this country, that’s what you had to go fight for to be free,” said Joseph Taylor, a veteran who retired from the U.S. Navy.

“A true veteran, there’s not a day you don’t get up, you’re thinking about things and those that didn’t make it back,” said Phil Matthews, town councilmember and Vietnam veteran.

Roman Fialkowski and his son attended the ceremony representing the Boy Scouts and tell CBS 17 he loved seeing so many people show up despite the rainy weather.

“This is absolutely special. I was not expecting to have this many people and people keep showing up,” Fialkowski said.

The event is usually held at the nearby veterans memorial but it was moved to one of the park’s pavilions because of the rain.