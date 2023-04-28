GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner Magnet High School is celebrating Wake County School’s newest Teacher of the Year.

On Friday morning, he was greeted with cheers by students at the school after winning the award Thursday night.

“It’s just amazing that teachers are honored and recognized in this way. All of the gifts and having my student body here has just been amazing,” said Hennings.

In addition to winning the award, Hennings also received a 2023 Chevy Tahoe, compliments of Capital Chevrolet, which he’ll be able to use for the year.

Garner Magnet High School celebrates Wake County School’s newest Teacher of the Year. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

He also received a hotel stay, a flat screen tv, computer and gift cards among other items.

“I went into education because I wanted to make a difference, have an impact, and just to see all of these students here, all of these kids here…it’s just makes my heart smile,” said Hennings.

He chose teaching as a second career after having served in the Air Force for 25 years. He’s been Garner Magnet High’s Civic Literacy and African American Studies teacher since 2017.

Hennings also serves on the WCPSS Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council and is an advisor for the school’s Black Student Union.