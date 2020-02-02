Garner man accused of robbing convenience store at knifepoint

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police have arrested a man they say robbed a convenience store at knifepoint on Saturday night.

At approximately 10:05 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the Han-Dee Hugo’s located at 401 Benson Road for a reported armed robbery that had occurred just a few moments earlier, officials said.

Once on the scene, officers were told that a suspect entered the store and threatened the clerk with a knife while demanding cash. The suspect then left the store on foot and was quickly captured by police, according to authorities.

Junius Oscar Ragsdale, 36, of Garner, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

