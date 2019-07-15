Garner man arrested after killing 2-month-old puppy

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shawnesse Diandre Valencia

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man is behind bars after police say he abused, tortured and killed a 2-month-old puppy.

Shawnesse Diandre Valencia, 25, of Garner was arrested Monday in Raleigh after the June 11 incident at a house at Bainbridge Circle.

According to an arrest warrant, Valencia “maliciously beat and tortured” the pit bull mix puppy named Onyx, resulting in the dog’s death.

Valencia was charged with felony cruelty to animals. It is unclear what his bond amount was or when his first court appearance is.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss