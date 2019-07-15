RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man is behind bars after police say he abused, tortured and killed a 2-month-old puppy.

Shawnesse Diandre Valencia, 25, of Garner was arrested Monday in Raleigh after the June 11 incident at a house at Bainbridge Circle.

According to an arrest warrant, Valencia “maliciously beat and tortured” the pit bull mix puppy named Onyx, resulting in the dog’s death.

Valencia was charged with felony cruelty to animals. It is unclear what his bond amount was or when his first court appearance is.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now