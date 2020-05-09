Garner man arrested on 82 charges including weapons, larceny offenses

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man is behind bars on more than 80 charges stemming from larceny, credit card theft, and weapons offenses.

Police arrested Logan Murrill Johnson, 19, on Friday and charged him with 28 counts of breaking/entering a motor vehicle, one count of felony larceny, one count of larceny of a firearm, 23 counts of financial transaction card theft, four counts of obtaining property by false pretense, four counts of identity theft, and 21 counts of felony conspiracy, for a total of 82 charges.

Johnson was arrested for his involvement in breaking and/or entering vehicles in three different Fuquay-Varina neighborhoods in the early morning hours of May 7.

Police say Johnson is currently in custody at the Johnston County Detention Center for similar charges in that jurisdiction.

Fuquay-Varina police say they are working with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, the Raleigh Police Department, the Garner Police Department, and the Wake Forest Police Department to identify the other suspects involved in the vehicle breaking and/or entering crimes that occurred on May 7.

If you have information to assist with this investigation, contact the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at (919)552-3191 or email fvpolicetips@fuquay-varina.org. You may also contact the case investigator, Detective Donovan Welch at dwelch@fuquay-varina.org.

