Garner man charged with causing crash that killed 2 drivers on I-40 EB in Wake County

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Following an investigation, a 39-year-old Garner man was charged in a double-fatal crash that occurred earlier this month on Interstate 40 eastbound near Garner, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Louis Francis Fruzzetti is facing two counts of felony death by motor vehicle, and altering, stealing, destroying criminal evidence.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. on April 9 on I-40 near mile marker 309 at U.S. Route 70.

The driver of a Ford F-150 traveling westbound crossed the median into the path of a garbage truck heading eastbound, authorities said.

Louis Francis Fruzzetti’s mug shot (Raleigh-Wake CCBI) and the scene of the crash he’s charged with causing (Jamiese Price/CBS 17).

Two people were killed in the crash on I-40 at U.S. 70 near Garner (Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

At the time of the crash, officials said they were not sure what caused the driver of the pickup to cross the median. Now troopers say they do know what caused the crash.

During the investigation into the crash, troopers determined an Acura passenger car was also involved and had actually caused the deadly wreck.

The Acura was not discovered until later in the day at the scene. It was totaled and had to be towed from the scene, officials said.

Troopers discovered that Fruzzetti was driving more than 100 mph in a work zone when he rear-ended the pickup truck, which pushed the truck across the median. The pickup truck then hit the garbage truck head-on. Drivers of both those vehicles were killed.

Troopers also said that during their investigation they learned that Fruzzetti had told people about his involvement in the crash and that he was trying to get rid of the Acura to hide the evidence.

After securing a search warrant, troopers and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office tracked Fruzzetti down by pinging his phone, officials said.

Fruzzetti was arrested without incident in Garner on Wednesday night. He was taken to the Wake County Detention Center where his bond was set at $200,000.

