Garner man charged with shooting another teen in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Garner man is behind bars and charged with shooting another teen in Raleigh last week – on the suspect’s 19th birthday.
According to Raleigh police, a 17-year-old male showed up at WakeMed at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 with a non-life threatening injury from a shooting.
At the time, police believed the shooting had occurred in the 3500-block of New Bern Avenue. Further investigation revealed the shooting actually occurred in the 3500-block of Maitland Drive – and the suspect was another teenager.
Michael Josue Velez-Maldonado, 19, has been arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Oct. 9 incident, police said Tuesday.
Velez-Maldonado is being held in the Wake County Detention Center without bond.
Police have not said what led to the shooting.
