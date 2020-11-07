WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Department of Wildlife along with New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a capsized boat Saturday morning.

According to a Department of North Carolina Wildlife Officer Clayton Ludwick a boat capsized in the Carolina Beach Inlet at some point Saturday morning.

Four men were on a boat that was attempting to turn around in the inlet when a wave hit the boat and the vessel was swamped.

All of the men were recovered from the water, three of the men were conscious, one man however was unconscious and drowned.

None of the men were wearing life jackets although an auto-inflatable life jacket was found floating nearby inflated, according to Ludwick.

The boater was identified as Charles Boyd Jamison, 72, of Garner.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.