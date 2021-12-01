Garner man facing charges for sexual images of toddlers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Garner man faces several charges after investigators said he was in possession of sexually explicit images and videos of young girls.

Erich Anton Engel, 42, was placed under a $2 million bond and ordered not to have contact with any minors, according to a court document. He’s being held at the Wake County Justice Center on charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Warrants for Engel said he had a dozen videos or images of young girls. The girls ranged in age from about 2 or 3 years old to 11 years old. An adult man was seen in some of those videos engaging in sexual activities with the children.

Warrants filed did not reveal who the adult or children in the photos or videos were. The documents said Engel had received the files containing the images but did not say he created them. The arrest warrant did not explain where or how the images were discovered.