Garner man facing sex offense charges after incident at his home, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man is facing charges after a woman said she was sexually assaulted at his home over the weekend, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Wake County detectives were first alerted to the incident by WakeMed on Sunday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

A patient at the hospital “reported being sexually assaulted by the suspect at his Garner residence,” the release said.

Detectives consulted with the Wake County District Attorney’s Office and made an arrest.

David Poole Hicks Jr., 49, of Garner was charged with two counts of forcible sex offense, the news release said. Arrest records indicated the incident happened Saturday.

Hicks was arrested at his home and was booked into the Wake County Jail.