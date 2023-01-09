RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man has been charged after authorities said he led a trooper on a vehicle chase that ended with him knocking down a power pole.

Around 9:57 p.m. on Friday, an N.C. Highway Patrol trooper saw a burgundy Dodge Charger operating recklessly on U.S. 401 in Raleigh.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop and fled, according to the Highway Patrol.

Joshua Khalil Lawrence, 19, traveled onto Fox Road and crashed in a curve, knocking down a power pole, Sgt. Marcus Bethea, of the Highway Patrol, told CBS 17.

Lawrence was taken into custody without incident and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Lawrence was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, reckless driving, speeding, fail to stop for red light, and failing to burn headlamps.