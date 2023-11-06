GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police have identified a man who they said led officers on a 20-mile chase in a U-Haul van early Sunday night before crashing.

Evan Paul Allison, 33, of Garner, was arrested at the site of the crash in the area of N.C. 42 and Rock Service Station Road around 6:17 p.m. on Sunday, police said. He is charged with felony flee to elude, hit and run, and several other traffic offenses.

The incident began around 5:35 p.m. when officers were told a man was slumped over in the driver’s seat in a U-Haul van on U.S. 401 at Garner Station Boulevard, according to police.

Police arrived and Allison led them on a seven-mile chase down U.S. 401 to Wake Tech, before turning around and heading back north on U.S. 401, Adams said.

After driving nearly seven miles back north on U.S. 401, Allison began driving south on Old Stage Road, police said.

Officers deployed “spike strips” which punctured at least two tires on the U-Haul but the man kept driving.

The driver continued about six miles south on Old Stage Road, which turns into Rock Service Station Road, police said.

Allison crashed into a pickup truck that was hauling a trailer at the intersection at N.C. 42, according to police.

Allison then got out and ran, but was soon caught, police said. He was taken to WakMed for treatment of minor injuries.

No one else was injured.

Allison was placed in the Wake County Jail without bond. His first court appearance is Monday.