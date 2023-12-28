GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is in custody after a strong-arm robbery at Newton Square Sweepstakes 2 in Garner on Thursday, police said.

According to Garner police, the report of a robbery happened around 4:39 p.m. The suspect was detained by the victims’ friends until police arrived. The suspect was then arrested in the area of Village Court.

Police said no weapons were involved and there were no reported injuries.

Police are also searching for a woman seen driving a blue BMW who they said may be connected with this incident.