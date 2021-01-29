Garner man kidnapped, tried to rape Raleigh hotel worker, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner man faces several charges in connection to the brutal attack and attempted rape of a hotel worker, according to Raleigh police.

Raleigh police say James Arthur Surles Jr. was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, sexual battery, misdemeanor damage to property and assault by strangulation in connection with an incident.

The police report said the incident happened Wednesday morning at the Hampton Inn hotel on Spring Forest Road in Raleigh.

Raleigh police say the female worker was cleaning a room at the time of the attack.

Jail records show Surles, 53, is being held on a $975,000 bond.