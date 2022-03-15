WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Tristan Bishop Pan, of Garner, submitted numerous fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications to federally insured banks and was sentenced on Tuesday for obtaining more than $1.7 million.

Pan, 40, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for fraudulently obtaining the funds in PPP loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the US CARES Act.

According to court documents, Pan submitted numerous fraudulent applications to federally insured banks, including on behalf of entities named Pan Insurance Agency, White Walker, Khaleesi, and The Night’s Watch. In support of the fraudulent PPP loan applications, Pan made false statements about the companies’ employees and payroll expenses.

The PPP loan applications were supported by fake documents, including falsified tax filings.

According to court documents, Pan submitted at least 14 PPP loan applications seeking over $6.1 million and received more than $1.7 million in benefits. Pan pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August 2021.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley Jr. for the Eastern District of North Carolina; Special Agent in Charge Mark Morini of the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) – Southeast Field Division; Special Agent in Charge Kyle A. Myles of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General (FDIC-OIG) – Atlanta Region; Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division; and Special Agent in Charge Robert R. Wells of the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office made the announcement.

The U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General, and the FBI, with the assistance of the SBA Office of Inspector General, investigated the case.

Prosecutors included Assistant Chief Justin M. Woodard of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ethan A. Ontjes and John Harris for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across the government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.