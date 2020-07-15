Garner mental health clinic reports COVID-19 outbreak

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A mental health clinic in Garner has a confirmed outbreak of COVID-19, Wake County officials said Wednesday.

Three staff members at Strategic Behavioral Center, located at located at 3200 Waterfield Dr., in Garner tested positive for the virus.

Further information about the residents or staff at the facility will not be released.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines an outbreak as two or more people – residents or employees – testing positive for the virus.

To help slow the spread of the virus, health officials ask to not have outside visitors to facilities such as Strategic Behavioral Center as well as:

Ensuring staff wear the appropriate personal protective equipment at all times;

Restricting employees from working at other locations;

Practicing social distancing when possible; and

Frequently cleaning surfaces with disinfectant.

North Carolina has 91,266 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning.

A total of 1,568 deaths are being blamed on the virus.