GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – It just got easier for Garner police to find stolen or wanted vehicles. The Garner Police Department partnered with Flock Safety to buy 15 automated license plate reading cameras to place around the town.

The Garner Police Department announced it has installed eight of those cameras so far. The remainder of the cameras will be installed the first week of March.

Police said on their Facebook that the cameras give real-time alerts to law enforcement when a stolen or wanted vehicle pass through areas the camera are places. The cameras can also be used in missing persons cases like Amber Alerts or Silver Alerts.

The cameras have already proved useful. Within 24 hours of its launch, police said it helped them track down the suspect in a string of vehicle break-ins. Police said it came in handy again during its second week of use when it helped police find a stolen vehicle within an hour of the alert.

Two minors, including one who was reported missing, were detained in this case. Garner police also said they recovered a stolen vehicle out of Florida within 30 minutes of being alerted by the camera system.

Police said the cameras can capture license plates and vehicle characteristics and do not have facial recognition. They also said it will not be used for traffic enforcement like red light cameras.

Footage is automatically deleted every 30 days. Other law enforcement agencies may request to review the footage for investigative purposes only.

“I understand some members of the community may have concerns surrounding privacy. ALPR data is collected in public places and focuses only on license plates and vehicle characteristics. We are excited about this new technology and its ability to help us provide a safer community for our residents and visitors,” said Chief Lorie Smith in a statement.