Garner Police Chief Joe Binns announces retirement after nearly 30 years with the department

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner Police Chief Joe Binns announced his retirement on Monday after 30 creditable years of service to the Town of Garner, according to a press release from the Town.

Garner PD Chief Joe Binns (Photo courtesy of the Town of Garner)

The chief’s retirement will be effective Oct. 1.

Binns has held multiple roles throughout his nearly three decades in the Garner Police Department. According to the release, he was previously assigned to the department’s operations bureau as the captain. In that role, Binns was responsible for patrol operations, criminal investigations and special operations.

The then-captain was named interim chief in 2019 and then became the permanent chief in October 2020.

According to the Town, Binns “was the first chief to rise up through the ranks to become the top leader of the Police Department.”

According to the chief, his retirement is due to health issues.

“I believe the Police Department is in a strong position with many capable leaders who will continue to provide excellent service to our residents,” Binns said in the release. “I have been honored to have been able to serve Garner for over 28 years and am very appreciative of the opportunities I have been given. Unfortunately, I need to focus on some personal health issues but am grateful to have served the Town and its residents over a full career.”

The news release said that the department’s deployment of NARCAN was the work of Binns and it has saved at least 22 lives since its implementation.

Binns is also credited with helping the department receive its national reaccreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and for expanding “the department’s leadership structure to prepare for the fast growth and changes Garner is now seeing.”

“Chief Joe Binns has been an integral part of the leadership team over the last two years,” Town Manager Rodney Dickerson said in the news release. “During his year as chief, he valued community relations externally and professional development and officer morale internally. He continued the integrity and professionalism of what was already an outstanding, nationally accredited Police Department, but he also put his own stamp on the department by instituting key policy changes. His common-sense approach, combined with nearly 30 years of experience, served this community well and served me well.”

Dickerson is expected to name an interim chief soon and the search for Binns’ permanent replacement will begin in the next several weeks.